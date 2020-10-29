Of Yardley, PA entered into eternal rest on October 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Eileen (Monaghan) Romano. She is survived by her devoted siblings Joanne Guiniven, Betty Romano, James (Maryann) Romano, and Grace (Glen) Morris, and sister-in-law Antonia Romano. She was pre-deceased by her brother Ralph and her niece Therese. She is also survived by 10 loving nieces and nephews and 8 adoring great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Agnes' Life Celebration on Saturday, October 31 from 10:30 A.M. to 12:20 P.M. at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, PA followed by her Funeral Mass at 12:30 P.M. In-person guests are asked to wear masks. For those unable to attend, the mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/DunnGivnish/
. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Abramson Cancer Center, Development Office, 3535 Spruce St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or to a charity of your choice
would be deeply appreciated. For a more detailed obituary, please see www.dunngivnish.com/obituaries