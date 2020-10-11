1/1
AGNES M. (WHALEN) FARRELL
Passed away suddenly at her residence October 7, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Susan Barnett (Richard), Roseann Fitzpatrick (Joseph), David Farrell (Diane), Christopher Farrell (Madeleine) and the late Joseph A. Farrell; Nanny to 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; beloved sister of Alice Bargull and Joan Woltjen; she's also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory to Caring for Friends. For further information please see burnsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
