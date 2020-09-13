Or Copy this URL to Share

2020. Beloved wife of the late Ernest J., devoted mother of Mary (Raymond) Mahon, Ernest J. Jr. (Karen), Mark (Priscilla), the late Ann (John) Wiest, late Thomas and Theresa (Vincent) Cifaldi, grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 21, sister of Mary Wright. Family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, Sept. 19th, 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Bernard Church, Bleigh and Cottage Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment was private. Contributions in Agnes' memory to St. Bernard Church would be appreciated. Safety precautions will be implemented. SANNUTTI F.H.



