AGNES T. (BURKE) SCHMIDHEISER
Age 94, on April 2,


2020. Beloved wife of the late Ernest J., devoted mother of Mary (Raymond) Mahon, Ernest J. Jr. (Karen), Mark (Priscilla), the late Ann (John) Wiest, late Thomas and Theresa (Vincent) Cifaldi, grandmother of 16, great grandmother of 21, sister of Mary Wright. Family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, Sept. 19th, 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Bernard Church, Bleigh and Cottage Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment was private. Contributions in Agnes' memory to St. Bernard Church would be appreciated. Safety precautions will be implemented. SANNUTTI F.H.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Funeral services provided by
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
