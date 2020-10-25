Age 18, of Philadelphia, died October 21, 2020. Beloved son of Alice McLaughlin and Daniel Seddon. Devoted and loving brother of Daniel Seddon. Cherished grandson of Marusia McLaughlin. Dear nephew of Michael Seddon and Marusia McLaughlin, his godparents; and John and Jennifer McLaughlin. Special cousin of Jack and Peter. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Nativity BVM R.C. Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in Aidan's memory to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Violence Intervention Pro- gram, 2716 South Street, 13th Floor, Phila., PA 19146. www.hollenfuneralhome.com
Thomas J. Fluehr, FD