SNYDER
AIDEN DAX
May 26, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved son of Natali and Daniel Snyder. Loving brother of Avery Snyder and Austin Snyder. Dear grandson of Ahuva and Dr. Barry Gleimer and Judith and Michael Snyder. Also survived by aunts and uncles and cousins. Hero To All. Contributions in Aiden's memory can be made by visiting chop.donordrive.com and searching for Aiden Snyder in the fundraiser search.PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.