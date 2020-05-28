AIDEN DAX SNYDER
SNYDER
AIDEN DAX
May 26, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved son of Natali and Daniel Snyder. Loving brother of Avery Snyder and Austin Snyder. Dear grandson of Ahuva and Dr. Barry Gleimer and Judith and Michael Snyder. Also survived by aunts and uncles and cousins. Hero To All. Contributions in Aiden's memory can be made by visiting chop.donordrive.com and searching for Aiden Snyder in the fundraiser search.PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
There are no words!!! Our sympathies and condolences go out to the entire mispocha. May his memory be a blessing. A'nde & Phil Sax
