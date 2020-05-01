MERGAMAN

AILEEN TRUSSELL

Age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Deer Meadows Retirement Community. The world lost a one in a million, very loving lady. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Sidney, her sister Flora Barnow, her son-in-law Angel, and her parents David and Rae Trussell.

Aileen will be deeply missed by her children: Wendy Shapiro (Eric), Jay Mergaman (Cindy), Mindy Rivera (Angel - deceased). She leaves behind 9 grandchildren: Lori Shapiro, Scott Shapiro (Lisa), Steven Mergaman (Lisa), Shaun Stohr, Rachel Castrantas (Adam), Emilee Julian (Steve), Alison Mergaman (McKinley), Gianna Ordini and Lily Rivera. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Ava Rae Julian, Memphis Julian, and Charlie Daisy Shapiro. (And a few very loved grand fur-babies).

Aileen always spoke what was on her mind, and most of the time we were happy about that (LOL) because you always knew where you stood. Most importantly, you knew you were loved. She grew up in South Philly, moved to West Philly where she graduated from West Philadelphia High School. She then married her beloved Sidney and helped him in his retail fish business. After his death, she worked part time at her son Jay's medical practice. She always kept busy going to dinner, movies and shopping with family and friends. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family, with a smile that lit up the room. It was rivaled only by her love of animals, and they sure did love her, too. Her memory will live on through her loving family; We were blessed to have her as ours.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to: Philabundance for COVID-19, at 3616 South Galloway Street, Phila. Pa. 19148. Please write that it is in Memory of Aileen Mergaman. GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, Levittown



