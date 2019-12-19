|
LIPKIN
ALAN BARRIE
Age 83, December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Sarah Lipkin (nee Greenbaum). Loving father of Suzanne (Richard Exelbert) Lipkin. Alan was a member of PARA, a graduate of West Philadelphia High School, and was an Electronics Specialist for GE Aerospace for 36 years. He battled ALS courageously for over 2 years.
Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday, 12 Noon precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. 19126. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva to be observed at the Lipkin residence Saturday, Sunday, and Monday evenings. Contributions in his memory may be made to The ALS Assoc., 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler PA 19002.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019