KORNBLUM
ALAN BRUCE
65 years old, January 20, 2020. Husband of Andrea (nee Chernicoff). Father of Perry (Ariel) Kornblum and Sam Kornblum. Grandfather of Jack. Son of Florence and the late Samuel Kornblum. Brother of Janet (Walter) Weissman. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 1:30 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Ent. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Wednesday and Thursday at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020