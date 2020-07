GOOD





July 7, 2020. Passed away at the age of 88 with his wife of 65 years, Sally, by his side. He is survived by his sons, Alan, and is wife Jane, Stephen and his wife Jenifer, and Michael and his wife Vanessa. He is also survived by his six grand-children. He was predeceased by his brother Lloyd. He served as a Lieutenant on the 38th parallel in Korea. He was active in Commercial Real Estate business for 57 years. His passion was playing piano.At this time his family would like to thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. Due to current circumstances Alan's services will be private. Memorials in Alan's name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charity www.DAV.org