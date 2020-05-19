ALAN FELDMAN
FELDMAN
ALAN
Loving husband to Jacqueline, his wife of 35 years, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Alan was a true warrior with his long time battle with cancer. Alan is survived by his wife and two sons Brandon and Jason. Born in Philadelphia, he was an avid motorcycle and watched enthusiast, a black belt in Krav Maga and a co-business owner. He was a devoted father and husband. His contagious laughter and bright smile will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and students. Contributions in his memory to American Cancer Society.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
