Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
ALAN GERBER

ALAN GERBER Notice
GERBER
ALAN
On January 18, 2020. Husband of Liz (nee Feldherr). Father of Michelle Gerber Hendler (David Hendler) and Rachel (Matthew) Kule. Grandfather of Charlotte Hendler. Brother of Diane (Paul) Slater and Marsha Gerber. Step-brother of Stephen (Holly) Strome and Sandra Strome. Brother-in-law of Louise and Kenneth Frebowitz. Uncle of Alex Frebowitz, David Frebowitz and Stuart Strome. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the Frebowitz residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to , www.alz.org/delval, or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
