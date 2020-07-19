1/
ALAN H. DUGAN
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUGAN (CONTINUED)
ALAN H.
Alan is further survived by his sister Phyllis Gill (Bill), brother James Dugan, niece Susie Kleinschmidt (Jeff), aunt Anne Dugan and cousins Nancy Dugan, Bill Dugan (Michelle) and Richard Dugan and his beloved grandchildren (whom he loved to spoil): Connor Dugan, Wyatt Dugan, Jack Dugan, Milo Dugan, Cameron Dugan, Benson Dugan, Tenley Dugan and Taylor Dugan. He was so proud of these wonderful living legacies and excited by what their futures held for them. Last but not least, he will be dearly missed by his constant side-kick, his four-legged buddy Mo.
Alan's passing leaves a great void but greater memories. Not one for a fussy party, Alan requested that family and friends gather in Ocean City, NJ at a time to be determined to celebrate a life well lived. More immediately, a virtual online gathering will take place at a date to be determined to honor Alan's memory. Please contact Jim: jim.dugan@verizon.net or David: dugansmke@yahoo.com if you would like to participate. Please have a proper single malt on hand.
For anyone interested in honoring Alan's life with a memorial gift, he requested you consider a contribution to the Tad Dugan Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund rewards students who have persevered in spite of adversity in life and have come through it stronger; a trait Alan and Tad shared. Tad was a passionate educator and his memorial scholarship also honors the work of like-minded inspirational teachers.
To learn more and to donate to the Tad Dugan Memorial Scholarship Fund visit: http://mpsfdn.com/scholarships/ Simply scroll down to the Tad Fund and click the "give" link. Questions about the Scholarship can be directed to David Dugan: dugansmke@yahoo.com.
Thanks Pop Pop, you were truly one of a kind!
Arrangements are under the direction of the TASKER FUNERAL HOME. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tasker Funeral Home - Dover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 18, 2020
It was a honor and pleasure to get to know Alan. I will miss him and will think of hm fondly.
Theresa Hill
Friend
July 14, 2020
In loving memory of an amazing person, Alan even though you're gone, you will never be forgotten
Phyllis Stover
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved