DUGAN (CONTINUED)ALAN H.
Alan is further survived by his sister Phyllis Gill (Bill), brother James Dugan, niece Susie Kleinschmidt (Jeff), aunt Anne Dugan and cousins Nancy Dugan, Bill Dugan (Michelle) and Richard Dugan and his beloved grandchildren (whom he loved to spoil): Connor Dugan, Wyatt Dugan, Jack Dugan, Milo Dugan, Cameron Dugan, Benson Dugan, Tenley Dugan and Taylor Dugan. He was so proud of these wonderful living legacies and excited by what their futures held for them. Last but not least, he will be dearly missed by his constant side-kick, his four-legged buddy Mo.
Alan's passing leaves a great void but greater memories. Not one for a fussy party, Alan requested that family and friends gather in Ocean City, NJ at a time to be determined to celebrate a life well lived. More immediately, a virtual online gathering will take place at a date to be determined to honor Alan's memory. Please contact Jim: jim.dugan@verizon.net
or David: dugansmke@yahoo.com
if you would like to participate. Please have a proper single malt on hand.
For anyone interested in honoring Alan's life with a memorial gift, he requested you consider a contribution to the Tad Dugan Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund rewards students who have persevered in spite of adversity in life and have come through it stronger; a trait Alan and Tad shared. Tad was a passionate educator and his memorial scholarship also honors the work of like-minded inspirational teachers.
To learn more and to donate to the Tad Dugan Memorial Scholarship Fund visit: http://mpsfdn.com/scholarships/
Simply scroll down to the Tad Fund and click the "give" link. Questions about the Scholarship can be directed to David Dugan: dugansmke@yahoo.com
.
Thanks Pop Pop, you were truly one of a kind!
