August 27, 2020At age 89. Beloved husband of Janice (Shapiro) for 64 years. Devoted father to Michael (Megan), Mark (Suzanne) and Paul (Maury). Loving Pop-Pop to Madison, Logan, Bailey, Alex, Peri, Allison and Josh. Services and burial are private.



