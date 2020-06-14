SLACK





Passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 3, 2020. He grew up in Springfield, PA, the youngest of three children.Alan led a long and extraordinary life. His interests were many and he approached them all with passion. After graduating from Penn State Alan spent 32 years employed by the Boeing Company and retired as Director of Quality Assurance. Alan spent four years as an audit student at the Academy of Fine Arts and was an accomplished painter. His works are in the collections of PAFA, US State Dept., and PA Horticulture Society. He was an active trustee of the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art.Alan was a master horticulturist who proudly served on the board of trustee of the PA Horticulture Society. He was also past director of the Delaware Valley Chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society and a member of the Men's Garden Club of Philadelphia.A descendent of Mayflower passengers, he supported Colonial Williamsburg and the Strawberry Banke Museum. A long-time Philadelphia Orchestra season ticket holder he enjoyed attending its concerts followed by dinner at the Union League, on whose board he sat. As a young man, Alan mastered the complexities of the pipe organ and played professionally for churches for many years; later.Alan is survived by his sister, Nadia Rosengarten, 7 beloved nieces and nephews and their families. He is predeceased by his cherished wife, Charlotte (Maas), his brother, John B. Slack III, and his parents.Interment private.

