Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Beth David Reform Congregation
1130 Vaughan Lane
Gladwyne, PA
More Obituaries for ALAN KAYE
ALAN R. KAYE

ALAN R. KAYE Notice
KAYE
ALAN R.
March 2, 2020, of Gladwyne, PA. Beloved husband of Lynne (nee Goldstein) Kaye and the late Suzanne (nee Harburger) Kaye; loving father of Robert (Stephanie Loughlin) Kaye, Judi (Jonathan) Galst, Richard (Stephanie) Kaye and step-daughter, Debra Kauffman; cherished grandfather of Zach, Scott, Sam, Leah, Max, Noah and Adam. Family and friends are invited to Services, Friday, 10 A.M., at Beth David Reform Congregation, 1130 Vaughan Lane, Gladwyne, PA. Interment at Montefiore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Suzanne H. Kaye Advocacy Fund, c/o Linda Creed Breast Cancer Foundation, 614 S. 8th St., # 277, Phila., PA 19147 or to Beth David Reform Cong.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020
