SCHULTZ
ALAN
On February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Stein); Loving father of Jeffrey Isaac Schultz and Valerie (Arik) Hertz; Adoring Pop-Pop and Zaide of Zoe, Zeke, Rivka, Sara, Zalman, Mendel, Yehuda and Levy. He was a graduate of Univ. of PA Towne School of Mechanical Engineering, class of 1959. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Monday, 9:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN North Chapel, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 1617 JFK Blvd., Ste 700, Phila., PA 19130 or to The Congs. Of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Rd., Phila., PA 19115.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020