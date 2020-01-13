Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Jan 10, 2020. Husband of Cheryl (nee Brown). Father of Jodi (Craig) Kahn and Lauren (Mark) Farucci. Son of Edith and the late Ellis Benjamin. Brother of Steven Benjamin (Joy Brokaw). Grandfather of Bradley, Carson, Brittany and Hailey. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tues. 11:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to The or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020
