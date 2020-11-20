Passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, 15 days before his 90th birthday. His parents were Michael and Lillian Brandow. Albie owned the A & B Driving School and taught many of the community of Wallingford, Delaware County, how to drive. He was known for his quick wit and easy smile. He was a loving and caring family member and he cherished his family and friends. Albie's wife Sheila Sagel (Nat and Jean) preceded him in death in 1992. His brother Jack (Lorraine) and sister-in-law Deena (Allan Hertz) were a big part of his life. He is survived by his children Cindy Flynn (of the late James) and Lori Wilcox (Steve). Their children loved their Zaida and cherished the time they spent together. Their children Michael Flynn (Julia) and Jason Flynn (Melanie), Raymond Wilcox (Kim) and Stacy Smith (Michael). He had nine great grandchildren, Della and Cade Flynn, Taylor, Lily and Austin Flynn, Ellie and Hayes Wilcox and Amelia and Kaelyn Smith. He is also survived by his wife, Sheila Heller Brandow and her children, Rob Heller (Wendy), Andrea Allanoff (of the late Daniel Allanoff), and Carolyn Wollman (Ken). Their children are Matthew, Samantha and Will Heller, Molly Allanoff (Andrew Roth), Hannah and Noah Allanoff and Joshua and Sophie Wollman. They adored their Pop Pop and thought he was the most hilarious man ever. All his loving family will miss him. He lived for their love and his connection to everyone who knew him. Contributions in his memory may be made at the following link: danielballanofffoundation.com