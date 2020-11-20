1/1
ALBERT 'ALBIE' BRANDOW
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, 15 days before his 90th birthday. His parents were Michael and Lillian Brandow. Albie owned the A & B Driving School and taught many of the community of Wallingford, Delaware County, how to drive. He was known for his quick wit and easy smile. He was a loving and caring family member and he cherished his family and friends. Albie's wife Sheila Sagel (Nat and Jean) preceded him in death in 1992. His brother Jack (Lorraine) and sister-in-law Deena (Allan Hertz) were a big part of his life. He is survived by his children Cindy Flynn (of the late James) and Lori Wilcox (Steve). Their children loved their Zaida and cherished the time they spent together. Their children Michael Flynn (Julia) and Jason Flynn (Melanie), Raymond Wilcox (Kim) and Stacy Smith (Michael). He had nine great grandchildren, Della and Cade Flynn, Taylor, Lily and Austin Flynn, Ellie and Hayes Wilcox and Amelia and Kaelyn Smith. He is also survived by his wife, Sheila Heller Brandow and her children, Rob Heller (Wendy), Andrea Allanoff (of the late Daniel Allanoff), and Carolyn Wollman (Ken). Their children are Matthew, Samantha and Will Heller, Molly Allanoff (Andrew Roth), Hannah and Noah Allanoff and Joshua and Sophie Wollman. They adored their Pop Pop and thought he was the most hilarious man ever. All his loving family will miss him. He lived for their love and his connection to everyone who knew him. Contributions in his memory may be made at the following link: danielballanofffoundation.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Albie was a very special person may he R.I. P. He will be missed
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved