KREIDERALBERT A., JR.,
Age 74, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his friends on July 13, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Albert Andrew and Margaret Ellen (nee Muldowney) Kreider.
His hobby was golf and he was a long time member of Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield. He loved playing a round with his friends and was always a participant at the 19th hole. He was a long time member of the Union League in Philadelphia and a member of St. Dorothy's Church in Drexel Hill.
Al served his country honorably in the US Navy from 1965 through 1969 and then went to Villanova University night school. When he finished college, he went on to become a Financial Planner and was employed with Morgan Stanley when he retired. Al became an orphan at an early age; but managed to live a full life surrounded by friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Friday, July 17, 2020, 9:00 - 10:00 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300