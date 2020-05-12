WILKINSON
ALBERT ANTHONY "AL"
passed away peacefully May 8, 2020. Born in Germantown to the late Anthony and Martha (Barnett) Wilkinson. He was the husband of the late Joan (Himes) Wilkinson, and after many years the late Sue Wilkinson. He served our country honorably during the Korean Conflict, became a Philadelphia school teacher for over 30 years.
He is survived by his children: James (Joanne) Wilkinson, Martha (Jim) Garrigan, and Julie (Nafis) Wilkinson Szramiak; Sue's son: Joe (Jennifer) Rohrbaugh; grand-children: Amber (Dan) Boreham, Erin Garrigan, Molly Garrigan, Ian Rohrbaugh, Jaime Wilkinson, Annaliese Rohrbaugh and Jennifer Wilkinson; a great grandson Jaxon Boreham, his special nephew Bob Wilkinson as well as many other nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, George, James, and Betty.
Al had the joy of spending the last two years touring Cape May County with his home health companion, Serena "Marie" Shaffer. Al will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends whose world he would light up with his smile. He was the best Dad, Pop Pop, Uncle, and Friend to everyone Al lived a wonderful life and we are all the better for having him in our lives.
Services will be private. The family looks forward to a Celebration of Al's life at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Al's memory, please consider the Boy Scouts of America. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.