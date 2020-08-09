1/1
ALBERT BARNETT FAIRORTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAIRORTH
ALBERT BARNETT


Of center city Philadelphia, died August 6, 2020 four days before his 83rd birthday. Albert was a lifelong resident of Philadelphia.
Albert was most proud of his 34 years of sobriety. He had a large group of loving, loyal friends who took that journey with him and who are now mourning his loss. He was one of the Elders at Alcoholic Anonymous in the city since 1986. His countless friends came from meetings like Sunrise Semester (his Home Group); Happy Hour; Blue Sky; St. Marks; Top of the Hill; Ethical Society; and Bar None around the city. Home Group members who miss him already are Bette L; Alan; John R; Rick C; Bob R; Carl M; Kat H; Jim B; Jim S; Maurice F; Peggy B; Sandi B and others, most importantly Amy S.
Albert is survived by brothers, Leonard and Bennett, a sister, Lillian, a son, James, a daughter in law Candice and two granddaughters, Julia and Vivienne, and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Amy. The family would like to say a special thanks to Delores Jamison and the other caretakers from Homeinstead (Hermine and Mercedes) who lavished devoted care to Albert. There will be a memorial service after the pandemic recedes.

www.levinefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved