FAIRORTH





Of center city Philadelphia, died August 6, 2020 four days before his 83rd birthday. Albert was a lifelong resident of Philadelphia.Albert was most proud of his 34 years of sobriety. He had a large group of loving, loyal friends who took that journey with him and who are now mourning his loss. He was one of the Elders at Alcoholic Anonymous in the city since 1986. His countless friends came from meetings like Sunrise Semester (his Home Group); Happy Hour; Blue Sky; St. Marks; Top of the Hill; Ethical Society; and Bar None around the city. Home Group members who miss him already are Bette L; Alan; John R; Rick C; Bob R; Carl M; Kat H; Jim B; Jim S; Maurice F; Peggy B; Sandi B and others, most importantly Amy S.Albert is survived by brothers, Leonard and Bennett, a sister, Lillian, a son, James, a daughter in law Candice and two granddaughters, Julia and Vivienne, and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Amy. The family would like to say a special thanks to Delores Jamison and the other caretakers from Homeinstead (Hermine and Mercedes) who lavished devoted care to Albert. There will be a memorial service after the pandemic recedes.

www.levinefuneral.com



