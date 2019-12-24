The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
ALBERT HAUCK
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
ALBERT C. HAUCK Jr.

ALBERT C. HAUCK Jr.
HAUCK
ALBERT C. JR.
On Dec 21, 2019. at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Marion (Kerr). Loving father of Janet Hauck-Grant, Albert C. III (Joy) and Karen Hauck-Dougherty. Dear pop of Jason, Allison, Matthew, Nickalas and Sutton. 10 great-grandkids, Brother of Caroline (Al) and Emma. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Sat. 1 to 2P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave, Phila., PA 19114. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 399 Market St #102, Phila., PA. 19106.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019
