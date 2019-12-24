|
HAUCK
ALBERT C. JR.
On Dec 21, 2019. at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Marion (Kerr). Loving father of Janet Hauck-Grant, Albert C. III (Joy) and Karen Hauck-Dougherty. Dear pop of Jason, Allison, Matthew, Nickalas and Sutton. 10 great-grandkids, Brother of Caroline (Al) and Emma. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Sat. 1 to 2P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave, Phila., PA 19114. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 399 Market St #102, Phila., PA. 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019