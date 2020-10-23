1/1
Albert F. PHELAN Esq.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, on Oct. 20, 2020 of Villanova, PA. Predeceased by his siblings James, Francis, Thomas and Mary Lou Barton. Survived by his devoted wife of 56 years B. Joan (nee Grant), his sons A. Grant (JoAnn) and Robert W. (Nancy), his daughters Kathryn G. (Joseph) Gallagher and Barbara J. (Brian) Riley, 12 Grandchildren, his brother John (Joan) and his sister Mary Lou Barton. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing Monday Oct. 26th; 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at The D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008 and Tuesday Morning, Oct. 27th for his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. St. Thomas of Villanova Church, on Villanova University Campus 800 Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church (on campus)
OCT
27
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Joan, so very sorry for your loss. Al was a special person and will be missed. Love and prayers for you and your family.
Mary Zuccarini
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved