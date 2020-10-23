Age 88, on Oct. 20, 2020 of Villanova, PA. Predeceased by his siblings James, Francis, Thomas and Mary Lou Barton. Survived by his devoted wife of 56 years B. Joan (nee Grant), his sons A. Grant (JoAnn) and Robert W. (Nancy), his daughters Kathryn G. (Joseph) Gallagher and Barbara J. (Brian) Riley, 12 Grandchildren, his brother John (Joan) and his sister Mary Lou Barton. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing Monday Oct. 26th; 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at The D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008 and Tuesday Morning, Oct. 27th for his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. St. Thomas of Villanova Church, on Villanova University Campus 800 Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085. Interment Calvary Cemetery.