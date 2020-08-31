1/
ALBERT FISHBERG
On August 29, 2020.


Beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Pleat). Devoted father of Bruce Fishberg (Thomasene) and Steven Fishberg (Jean Albany). Brother of Edith Myers (Joel) and Herbert Fishberg. Loving grandfather of Gregg Fishberg (Jennifer), Michael Fishberg (Joann Nardi), Lynn Godfrey (Daniel), Michelle Fisberg (Vu), and Kimberly Fishberg. Loving great grandfather of Zoey, Ben, Charlotte, and Gabe. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Wednesday 11 AM precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Sect Macabees), Huntingdon Valley, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Road, North Wales, PA 19454 or to a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
