ALBERT HIRSH
HIRSH
ALBERT
May 31, 2020, age 88 years. Resident of Lauderhill, FL. Father of Paul, son-in-law Andy Byron, grandson Ben, longtime companion Caryl Goldberg her daughters Laura and Donna. Predeceased by daughter Jaclyn Byron, granddaughter Nicole.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 15, 2020.
