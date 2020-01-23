|
|
BECK
ALBERT J. "NUTZY", III
73 years, of Atco, NJ passed away on January 13, 2020. Beloved longtime companion of Judy Martin. Loving father of Albert (Tina) Beck, Amy (Jimmy) Ward, Jeffrey (Bree Mylan) Beck and Carolyn Beck. Dear twin brother of Edward (Sue) Beck. Cherished grand-father of Marissa, Gabrielle and Nicolas. Loving uncle of Jennifer (Joe) Kuehl and Eddie (Maria) Beck. Albert was a proud US Navy veteran, who served during the Vietnam War. He was a retired steamfitter known as "Nutzy the Welder" out of Steamfitter's Local 420 in Philadelphia, PA. Albert was a member of both the American Legion Post 311 and the Winslow . He was all about the union and service to his country. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Memorial Service with Military honors 11:30 A.M. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Cherry Hill Food Pantry at 910 Beachwood Ave., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 would be appreciated. For lasting condolences visit
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 23, 2020