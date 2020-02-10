The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT LABRUSCIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT J. LABRUSCIANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT J. LABRUSCIANO Notice
LABRUSCIANO
ALBERT J.
on February 7, 2020, at the age of 89. Son of the late John and Maria (Chimenti) LaBrusciano. Father of Albert F. (Ursula), Sharon Warfield (Stephen), Steven (Melissa), and Guy. Grandfather of Ursula, Anthony, Nathan , Tegan, Morgan, Angela. Great-grandfather of Justin, Amaya, Briella, Julia, Lena, Dillon, Embery, and Weston. Brother of Josephine Hudy, Rose Augustine, and the late Carmella, Angelina Beck, James, Eleanor Patitucci, and Frank. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to Viewing on Wednesday at 9:30 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Philip Neri Church in Lafayette Hill. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF) for Neurofibromatosis (NF) 370 Lexington Ave Ste 2100, New York, NY 10017, https://www.ctf
.org/get-involved/make-a-donation.

Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now