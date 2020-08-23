LEHMICKE73, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and pediatrician, died August 18, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by his wife and children.Born in Wilmington, DE, Albert also lived in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland. After serving in the United States Army, he received his medical degree from The Ohio State University in 1973. During his residency at St. Christopher's Hospital in Philadelphia, he met Lorraine, his best friend and love of his life. They were married in 1976. As a cherished pediatrician, Albert had a unique skill for diagnosing illnesses in his patients and saved many lives during his 37-year career. He also spent countless hours advocating for child abuse victims. After retiring in 2013, he and Lorraine moved to their dream home on the Chesapeake Bay where he was able to pursue his passion for wood-working. They enjoyed relaxing by the water and watching sunsets together.Albert will be missed by Lorraine, his wife of 44 years; his eight children: Michael, Nicole, Justin, Gabrielle, Gregory, Anna Joy, Robert, and Sara; four grandchildren: McKenna, Cadence, Wolfgang, and Ruby; four siblings: Richard, Hermine, David, and Karl; and thousands of former patients. Albert was predeceased by his parents David and Jeanne, brother Peter, and infant son Stephen.His immediate family will hold a private service this weekend and host a celebration of life at a later date once it is safe to hold a public gathering. We know that Albert would not want to put anyone at unnecessary risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial donations may be made to Prevent Child Abuse Pennsylvania,

Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com

