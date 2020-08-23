1/
ALBERT JOHN LEHMICKE
73, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and pediatrician, died August 18, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by his wife and children.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Albert also lived in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland. After serving in the United States Army, he received his medical degree from The Ohio State University in 1973. During his residency at St. Christopher's Hospital in Philadelphia, he met Lorraine, his best friend and love of his life. They were married in 1976. As a cherished pediatrician, Albert had a unique skill for diagnosing illnesses in his patients and saved many lives during his 37-year career. He also spent countless hours advocating for child abuse victims. After retiring in 2013, he and Lorraine moved to their dream home on the Chesapeake Bay where he was able to pursue his passion for wood-working. They enjoyed relaxing by the water and watching sunsets together.
Albert will be missed by Lorraine, his wife of 44 years; his eight children: Michael, Nicole, Justin, Gabrielle, Gregory, Anna Joy, Robert, and Sara; four grandchildren: McKenna, Cadence, Wolfgang, and Ruby; four siblings: Richard, Hermine, David, and Karl; and thousands of former patients. Albert was predeceased by his parents David and Jeanne, brother Peter, and infant son Stephen.
His immediate family will hold a private service this weekend and host a celebration of life at a later date once it is safe to hold a public gathering. We know that Albert would not want to put anyone at unnecessary risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial donations may be made to Prevent Child Abuse Pennsylvania,
www.preventchildabusepa.org.

Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
Such an amazing individual and Doctor!! So kind and gentle! My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Michelle Barr
August 22, 2020
Lorraine and family--I am so sorry to see that Al has passed. I loved working with him when he would moonlight in the NICU at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. He was always the calm in a storm. I have many fond memories of him. I hope your memories bring you love, peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Sharon Madera
August 22, 2020
Rest In Peace , dear Dr. Lehmicke. Thank you for taking such good care of our five children and even our oldest Grandson. You were a kind and special human being and the epitome of compassion. Prayers for your family, as I am sure they are heartbroken. The Armbruster Family
Doris Armbruster
August 22, 2020
I'm 51 and he was my pediatrician. Flash forward my twins were born in 2004 and he was their pediatrician! He was a great person and even better doctor. Always felt comfortable talking to
Him and trusting him with the care of my children. Was down to earth and had great conversations with him. My Family sends it condolences to your family.
Scott Waltz
Friend
August 22, 2020
Albert was a wonderful pediatrician for my 3 daughters. As a healthcare professional myself, going to an office visit was more like a family get together as conversations were down to earth and informative. I extend my deepest sympathy to the family.
Jim Blessing
Acquaintance
August 22, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to the Lehmicke Family. Dr Lehmicke was my three children’s Pediatrician who cared for them expertly for years. A gentle, caring, professional physician who clearly loved children. He diagnosed my son with Lyme’s disease before it was even heard of & or understood. RIP Dr Lehmicke. Thank you for taking such wonderful care of my children & all the children you served.
The Nygard Family.
Jeri Nygard
Acquaintance
August 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dr Lehmicke. He was a fantastic pediatrician to my girls. We were so sad when he retired. Sending prayers to all of his family.
Patricia Darlington
Friend
August 21, 2020
Dr. Lehmicke was a hero in our family. He diagnosed my 2 yo daughter with neuroblastoma after a routine exam in his office. She went on to beat the terrible disease only because it was diagnosed so early on. Rest In Peace Doctor Lehmicke, and thank you so very much.
Robert Reilly
Friend
