On May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Gertrude (nee Beck); loving father of Michael (Stacy) Kline, Steven (Janet Snellenburg-Kline), Lawrence (Chris) Kline; brother of Lana (Holly Perry) Gold; adored grandfather of Dylan, Elayna, Hannah, Rachel, Samuel, Rebekah. Private Funeral Services will be held. Contributions in his memory can be made to the CDC Foundation, or the Abington Memorial Hospital.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
