Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
ALBERT L. PORITSKY

ALBERT L. PORITSKY Notice
PORITSKY
ALBERT L.
On January 17, 2020, Age 101. Beloved husband of the late Blanche (nee Schwartz); Loving father of Dr. Susan Poritsky (William Hourican) and Roberta Poritsky; Devoted grandfather of Meredith Anderson, Brian Hourican (Emma), Matthew Hourican (Mikaela), Rachel Anderson and Dylan Anderson; Adoring great-grandfather of Jack and Grady. In WWII he served as a Staff Seargent in U. S. Army 566 Signal Aircraft warning Battalion and was awarded 5 bronze stars victory metals.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Monday, 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH CHAPEL, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Ste. 700, Phila., PA 19103 or to Jewish Federation of Greater Phila., 2100 Arch St., Phila. PA 19103.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020
