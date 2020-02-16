Home

Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Abington Presbyterian Church
Old York and Susquehanna Roads
Abington, PA
ALBERT LUSCOMBE FOSTER

ALBERT LUSCOMBE FOSTER Notice
FOSTER
ALBERT LUSCOMBE


Age 97, formerly of Jenkintown, died on January 13, 2020, survived by his children Lindsay Johnson, Allison Hallowell, Albert "Jay" Foster, Jr., and Craig Foster, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 am, Abington Presbyterian Church, Old York and Susquehanna Rds., Abington, where friends will be received after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Memorial Fund of Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
