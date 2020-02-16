|
|
FOSTER
ALBERT LUSCOMBE
Age 97, formerly of Jenkintown, died on January 13, 2020, survived by his children Lindsay Johnson, Allison Hallowell, Albert "Jay" Foster, Jr., and Craig Foster, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 am, Abington Presbyterian Church, Old York and Susquehanna Rds., Abington, where friends will be received after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Memorial Fund of Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020