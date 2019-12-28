|
|
MENDEL
ALBERT "BUDDY"
On December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Gladys (Baylinson); Loving father of Laurie (Bill) Hart; Adoring Pop-Pop of Mackenzie, Jackson and Abigail. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 1 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Laurie and Bill Hart. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to American , 625 W. Ridge Pike A100, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 28, 2019