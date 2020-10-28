1/1
Albert Naddeo
Of Cherry Hill, NJ died October 26, 2020. He was 77. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Connolly). Loving father of Michael Naddeo (Ilene) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Christopher Naddeo (Jennifer) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Henry Daniel, Kevin Patrick, Ryan Garrett, Justin Christopher and Jonathan Christopher. Dear brother of Stanley P. Naddeo and Natalie Zonies. Viewing Friday 9:45 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 11 A.M. Interment Colestown Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Autism Society Southwest New Jersey Affiliate 532, PO Box 469, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Dear Mrs. Naddeo and the Naddeo Family, We are so sorry to hear of Mr. Naddeo’s passing. May you find comfort in all of your memories. Prayers for all of you. God Bless, The LaSpada Family
Cherylann LaSpada
Acquaintance
