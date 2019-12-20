|
|
OLENZAK
ALBERT
Passed away peacefully Nov. 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Albert ("Al") was born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia. He earned his B.S. in chemical engineering from Drexel University and a Ph.D. from Princeton University. Dr. Olenzak spent 35 years working for Sunoco, retiring as VP of Planning and Chairman of the Pension Investments Committee. Al married Karen Romnes in 1964, settling in Media, PA, where he lived the rest of his life. In retirement Al was a professor of management at Temple and Penn State. He also served as a pension advisor to the Treasurer of Pennsylvania and was the Executive Director for the Bipartisan Commission on Pension Funds. He was also proud to serve on many boards including Planned Parenthood, Franklin Institute, the PA Association of Colleges and Universities, and Delaware County Community College. Al's passions included traveling, languages, science, and spending time with family in the Poconos, Florida, and Sweden. Al is survived by three sons: Tom (Kara), David (Linda), Christopher (Inna), as well as four grandchildren (Courteney, Madison, Grace, and Gabriel). Services and Int. Private.
Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019