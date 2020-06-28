TADDEI
ALBERT SPENCER
Age 87, of Maple Glen, PA, died on June 23, 2020. Husband of the late Eileen (nee Conway). Taddei, father of Michael, Mary DePaul (John), Bernadette, Catherine Rogers (Grant), and Matthew (Laura). Brother of Margarete Kilroy and Carol Andrusko. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, Maple Glen, PA. Int. St. John Neumann Cem. Full details at
ALBERT SPENCER
Age 87, of Maple Glen, PA, died on June 23, 2020. Husband of the late Eileen (nee Conway). Taddei, father of Michael, Mary DePaul (John), Bernadette, Catherine Rogers (Grant), and Matthew (Laura). Brother of Margarete Kilroy and Carol Andrusko. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, Maple Glen, PA. Int. St. John Neumann Cem. Full details at
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.