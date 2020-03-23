|
|
HALL
ALBERT W. JR.
Age 89, passed away on March 21st, 2020 at the Rose Garden at Anns Choice in Warminster, PA. He was the devoted husband of Emma Cnudde-Hall and the late Joan B. Hall. Albert is survived by his daughter Judith Lepp ( Wayne), his son Thomas Hall Sr. (Theresa) , his sister Nancy Ramberg (Edward), his brother Robert Hall (Ronna). He will be sadly missed by his 14 grandchildren and their spouses, 19 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and by all who knew him. Albert loved his family and enjoyed seeing the little ones. He graduated from Frankford High School and Drexel University. He spent 26 months in the Navy, serving in the Philippines. He worked at Moore Products Co. ( Siemans) and retired in 1993 after 35 years. Al was an avid Bowler and had "4" perfect 300 games. After retiring he enjoyed spending time on his hobby of baseball statistics, comparing current players with past ones. He loved traveling by both car and boat. His life celebration will be scheduled at a later date. His interment will be private. To share your fondest memories of Albert, please visit www.lifecelebration.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the benevolent fund at Ann's Choice 30000 Ann's Choice way Warminster, PA 18974.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 23, 2020