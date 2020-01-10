The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SS Simon & Jude Church
8 Cavanaugh Ct
West Chester, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
SS Simon & Jude Church
8 Cavanaugh Ct
West Chester,, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
SS Simon & Jude Church
8 Cavanaugh Ct
West Chester, PA
ALBERT W. TEGLER

ALBERT W. TEGLER Notice
TEGLER
ALBERT W., JR.


77, passed on January 8, 2020, of West Chester, PA. Beloved husband of Janet B. (née Bruder) Tegler; loving father of Albert W. "AJ" Tegler III (Pamela), Mary Theresa "Terri" Stinger (Harry), James T. Tegler (Lynn), Thomas M. Tegler (Colleen), J. Meredith Datz (Chris) and Ehrin L. LaPella (Daniel); devoted grand-father of Caitlyn, Brittney, Lindsey and Taiylor Tegler, Samantha, Harry IV, Stephanie, Sydney, Nicholas Albert and Jake Stinger, James T. Jr, Matthew and Ryan Tegler, Alison, Riley, Devin and Tommy Jr. Tegler, Christopher Jr., Alex and Chloe Datz, Marley and Danny Jr. LaPella; dear brother of Louise "Sug" Tegler, Michael Tegler (Marie), Judy Corr (the late Michael), Meg Hardesty (Chris) and the late Jack Tegler.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 5:00-8:00 P.M. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 and after 10:30 A.M. Tuesday at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct, West Chester, PA followed by his Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions are requested to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, www.alz.org or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.

Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020
