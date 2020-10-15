ALBERT WILLIAM, JR. CIAMPAGLIA

83, of Westminster, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born March 4, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Albert, Sr. and Elizabeth (Gatto) Ciampaglia. He was the cherished husband of Folgore Ciampaglia, his loving wife of 62 years. He was a dedicated employee at Motorola, Inc., where he worked in numerous capacities for 30 years. He retired from the company as the FCC Liaison, a job in which he was very proud of. Albert was a Ham Radio Operator and was well known by his handle name "W3VSD". He was a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League and St. John Catholic Church. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons Robert Ciampaglia and wife Teresa of Westminster and Michael Ciampaglia and wife Rene of New Market; siblings Thomas, Ralph, James, Edward Ciampaglia and Maryann Ciampaglia Mason; grandchildren Steven, Melanie, Julia, Cameron; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by brothers Richard and Joseph Ciampaglia; and sister Ann Wood. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 A.M. at PRITTS FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 11 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Private entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.prittsfuneralhome.com