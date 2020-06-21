ALBERTA D. (Duck) HOGG
HOGG
ALBERTA D. (nee Duck)


Age 92, of Newtown Square, PA, on June 18, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Richard T. Hogg; loving mother of Richard, Jr., Robin Hasness (Michael), Russell (Cindy) and Randall (Cathy); dear grand-mother of 10 and great-grand-mother of 15.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Alberta's name may be made to Marple Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Sproul Rd., Broomall, PA 19008 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, www.alz.org/delval.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.comArrgs. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
