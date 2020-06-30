COPELAND





was born May 14, 1945. She was affectionately known as "Nugey". On June 17, 2020 the Lord called her eternally home. Alberta graduated from Overbrook High School in 1963. She worked for the City of Philadelphia and retired as a Court Clerk in The Clerk of Quarter Sessions Department in 2007. Alberta married Ronald Copeland, who preceded her in death and had one daughter Veronica. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend.