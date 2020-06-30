ALBERTA SMITH COPELAND
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALBERTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COPELAND
ALBERTA SMITH


was born May 14, 1945. She was affectionately known as "Nugey". On June 17, 2020 the Lord called her eternally home. Alberta graduated from Overbrook High School in 1963. She worked for the City of Philadelphia and retired as a Court Clerk in The Clerk of Quarter Sessions Department in 2007. Alberta married Ronald Copeland, who preceded her in death and had one daughter Veronica. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved