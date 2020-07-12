HENKELSALEXANDER "LEX" ARDLEY
(April 28, 1953 - June 19, 2020)
Lex Henkels, a beloved husband, father, brother and dear friend departed this life on June 19, 2020, at the age of 67. Lex was a man of global ambition with a sense of adventure and altruism to match. Two of his best qualities were his honesty and complete lack of guile. Whether scuba diving through Bermuda shipwrecks, defending NYC subway riders from armed muggers, searching for solutions to Nigeria's e-waste problem, or simply offering his coat to his son Zander on their frequent winter hikes with his four-legged best friend Tally, Lex personified the modern gentleman.
Born in Philadelphia, Lex was the son of Sarah Ferree and A. Ardley Henkels and loving older brother to Craig and Suzy. During his childhood, Lex honed his knack for telling jokes and his rare talent for building life-long friendships. He attended Germantown Academy, Lawrence Academy and Syracuse University.
On December 5, 1981, Lex married the love of his life, Meg. Lex's hobbies included music, kayaking, camping and Cafe Bustelo. However the true driving force in Lex's life was his pride and devotion to his sons, Drew and Zander.
Lex worked for the Associated Press in New York and the Philadelphia Inquirer. He founded Providence Trade to make a more direct global impact by supporting small businesses in Africa and the Middle East. His work focused on finding sustainable clean water and solar energy solutions for those who needed it most.
In death, Lex gracefully makes one final contribution to the greatest renewable energy source of all: love.
He was predeceased by his father, Ardley, his mother, Sarah, and his sister, Suzanne. He is survived by his wife Margaret "Meg" Cullen, his two sons, Andrew "Drew" Henkels and Alexander "Zander" Henkels, his brother R. Craig Henkels, his sisters-in-law Amy, Elizabeth and Joan, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Lex's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lex's memory to the Council of State Governments Justice Center's Stepping Up Initiative, a national initiative to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jails. For more information, please visit https://csgjusticecenter.org/donate/