JONES
ALEXANDRA (nee Dana Brzozka)
Suddenly, May 8, 2020, at age 65. Predeceased by her father Mario Brzozka and mother Olga I. Brzozka (nee Lvovas). Survived by her loving sister Vida Ignatenkovas (Kate Salmon) and her uncle Paul Lvovas, plus many dear friends on both coasts. Burial services are private.westlaurelhill.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.