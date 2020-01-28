Home

ALEXIS KRISTEN LYNGARD

ALEXIS KRISTEN LYNGARD Notice
LYNGARD
ALEXIS KRISTEN


Age 40, Beloved daughter and cherished mother and friend passed away in her sleep on Jan. 20, 2020. She leaves two children, Katya Huzau, 16, and Roman May, 3 1/2, a brother, Matthew Lyngard, and parents Deidra and Barry Lyngard. Services were private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society. Her light shone warm and bright and will continue to shine through those she loved and the many who loved her.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
