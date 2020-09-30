1/1
ALFIO GAGLIANESE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALFIO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Plymouth Meeting, and formerly Glenside, PA. On September 25, 2020. Age 85. Beloved husband of 60 years to Elsa (nee Ronelli). Father of Ana (Daniel III), Alberto (Anne), Richard (Donna), Beatriz (John), Liliana(Lee), Fernando (Gosia). Grandfather of Shannon, Daniel IV, Katrina, Theresa, Cory, Natalie, Alexandra, Kristina, Allyson, John Michael, Victoria, Jonathan, Catherine, Mario. Great-grandfather of Jameson. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 9:30-10:45 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Abington PAL, 1166 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
951 E Butler Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved