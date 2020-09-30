ALFIO GAGLIANESE

Of Plymouth Meeting, and formerly Glenside, PA. On September 25, 2020. Age 85. Beloved husband of 60 years to Elsa (nee Ronelli). Father of Ana (Daniel III), Alberto (Anne), Richard (Donna), Beatriz (John), Liliana(Lee), Fernando (Gosia). Grandfather of Shannon, Daniel IV, Katrina, Theresa, Cory, Natalie, Alexandra, Kristina, Allyson, John Michael, Victoria, Jonathan, Catherine, Mario. Great-grandfather of Jameson. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 9:30-10:45 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Abington PAL, 1166 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001



