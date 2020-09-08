1/1
Alfons L. "Skipper" MULLER
Alfons L. "Skipper"Age 71, of Meadowbrook passed away directly to Heaven September 3, 2020. He was the beloved son of the most devoted Marie and the late Alfons J. M.D.; loving brother of James J." Jimmy" (Stacie Bole); bother in law of the late Robin Muller; dearest uncle of Maximillian Muller (Denise) and Alexander Muller. Great uncle of Penny, Marie and James Muller. Skipper is now in heaven with his devoted grandfather, Louis Hunsiker. A heartfelt thank you to Skipper's devoted care givers, Laura, Harriet, Fred and Tamika, whose tireless efforts enabled Skipper to live in a comfortable and loving environment. Skipper leaves a legacy of love for everyone who knew him. He will be agonizingly missed by Marie and Jimmy who thank him for enriching their lives. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Skipper's Life Celebration, Thursday, September 10th starting 9:00 A.M. and to participate in his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady Help of Christians R.C. Church, 1500 Marian Rd., Abington, PA 19001. To share your fondest memories of Skipper visit www.lifecelebration,com. Family service by Craft/Givnish of Abington. 1-800-GIVNISHwww.lifecelebration.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Funeral services provided by
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
