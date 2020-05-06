ALFONSO F. CACCIAMANI
CACCIAMANI
ALFONSO F.
Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Age 91. Beloved son of the late Mario and Cecelia (DeSantis) Cacciamani. Brother of the late Evelyn DiPrinzio (Anthony). Uncle of Eugene DiPrinzio (Marie), Anthony DiPrinzio (Angela), and Linda Bluebello (Jim). Also survived by several great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held privately at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Eugene's Church in Primos, PA at a later date. Condolences at williamslombardofuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St. Eugene’s Church
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
