CACCIAMANI

ALFONSO F.

Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Age 91. Beloved son of the late Mario and Cecelia (DeSantis) Cacciamani. Brother of the late Evelyn DiPrinzio (Anthony). Uncle of Eugene DiPrinzio (Marie), Anthony DiPrinzio (Angela), and Linda Bluebello (Jim). Also survived by several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held privately at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Eugene's Church in Primos, PA at a later date. Condolences at williamslombardofuneralhome.com



