November 28, 2020, age 96, formerly of Lawndale, Rydal and Fox Chase. Recipient of the US Army Air Corps Distinguished Flying Cross. Co-owner of Gary-Elliot Salons, Inc. Beloved husband for 70 years of the late Angela M. (nee Rauseo), loving father of Joanne M. Delaney (Peter) and Marianne E. Liberto (David Grimm), cherished grandfather of Jessica, Peter and Julia, great grandfather of Matthew, Tessa, Deuce, Elsa, Lawrs, Owen, Emily and Zoe. Predeceased by a sister and two brothers. Due to the pandemic his Funeral Mass and Interment will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org
www.campbellfh.com