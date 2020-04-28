Home

Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
ALFRED A. "FRED SAL" SALVATORE II

Age 47, April 24, 2020 Suddenly. Formally of So Phila. residing in Swedesboro. Devoted husband of Natalie (nee Albanese). Beloved son of Alfred and the late Marie. Loving father of Samantha and Gabriella. Brother of Paul Salvatore and Karen (Robert) Palumbo. Loving uncle of Alyssa and Adriana Palumbo. Fred was a service technician with Verizon services for over 20 years, a dedicated husband, father, son, brother and friend to all . He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Viewing, Mass and Interment will be Private. We will be live streaming Fred's viewing, mass and interment SATURDAY starting at 9:30A.M. Please click on his obituary picture and then "Photos and Video's" and the "play" button.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020
