ALFRED ALLMAN MacCART
age 89, a resident of King of Prussia for 56 years, formerly of West Philadelphia, died Friday, July 24, 2020. Al was a graduate of Drexel University (MBA). He was employed with The Pennsylvania Group, Bala Cynwyd, PA, and Drexel & Co., Phila., PA. Al was honored to be selected as a member of the Drexel University All-Millennial Basketball Team. He was a devoted member of the Church of the Saviour, Wayne, PA, for 45 years, where he served as an elder for over 30 years. Son of the late Robert and Augusta Allman MacCart; father of the late Alfred A. MacCart, Jr; brother of the late Robert MacCart and Audrey MacCart Jablonski (Al's twin sister) Survivors: Loving wife of 68 years: Patricia Gossling MacCart. Son: John G. (Mary Wolf) MacCart. Daughter: Marjorie M. (Thomas R.III) Wilcox. Daughter-in-Law: Laura MacCart. 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Due to public health restrictions, Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Church of the Saviour's Love in Action Fund, 651 N. Wayne Ave, Wayne PA 19087.
Arrangements by MINSHALL SHROPSHIRE-BLEYLER FUNERAL HOME, Ltd. Middletown Twp., Media, PA.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 27, 2020.
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
